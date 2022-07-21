East Texas gun store sees increase in bulletproof backpack sales following Uvalde shooting

Superior Outfitters usually sees a 40% rise in sales around this time of year. Lately, they're seeing an increase in their bulletproof shields and backpacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — With the upcoming school quickly approaching and in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, some parents are looking for ways to keep their children safe while at school.

A local gun store is supplying that peace of mind in the form of bulletproof shields designed to fit into a child's backpack -- an item one of the managers at Superior Outfitters never envisioned parents purchasing.

"It's hard to believe that we're here talking about bulletproof backpacks for our children in school this fall," Lansdon Yoakum, Ecommerce manager at Superior Outfitters, said. "Unfortunately, how the world is, it's a necessity,"

Superior Outfitters usually sees a 40% rise in sales around this time of year. Lately, they're seeing more of an increase in their bulletproof shields and backpacks designed for them.

"We're happy to supply a tool to save your child's life," Yoakum said.

The bulletproof shields weigh less than 6 oz. and come in different sizes that can fit in almost any bag.

"The great thing about these shields is that you don't have to invest in both pieces." Yoakum said. "If you already have a backpack that your child is planning on taking to school this fall all you have to do is buy the shield and put it in the bag."

Once placed in your child's backpack, the shield can stop different types of bullets.

In the instance of an active shooter situation, Yoakum says you can use the bulletproof backpack in two ways.

"In an active shooter situation, where they're in a lockdown situation with their backs against the wall, one simple thing they can do with this backpack is hunker down in place the bag in front of their face and head to ensure all vital organs are safe and not exposed to gunfire," Yoakum said.

Yoakum also says the straps are also ideal to use to protect your arms from gunfire.

"Another great idea is to take your arms, wrap it around the straps and then hold it up that way you're keeping your arms from being exposed to incoming gunfire, as well," Yoakum said.

Yoakum says it's not a typical item you would purchase, but it's worth the investment.

"I think they're going to be very impactful," Yoakum said. "I think it's a great resource for kids to have that way they are protected, and I have full confidence and trust in this product to save lives."