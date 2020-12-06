MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested six suspects as a part of a drug raid in Marshall Friday.

According to the sheriff's offices, the Emergency Resonse Team executed a search warrant at 625 Macedonia Road in Marshall.

The sheriff's office seized methamphetamine and recovered two stole ATVs.

The follow suspects were arrested without incident:

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

Michael Bradley Thomas, 50, of Marshall - Charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, Theft of property, Tampering with ID numbers, Possession of controlled substance

Joshua Robin Shirey, 36, of Marshall - Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, Fraudulent use of identifying information, Theft of property, Tampering with identifying numbers

Kerri Marie Thorn, 29, of Harleton - Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance

Susie Caitlin Elderidge, 31, of Longview - Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mangus Richard Welch, 41, of Marshall - Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dameon Lavele Trammell, 35, of Scottsville - Possession of drug paraphernalia