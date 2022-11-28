Officials continue the search for runaway teen from Harrison County

Officials believe Makayla G. Mathis might be in surrounding areas such as such as Jefferson, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl who runaway.

Makayla Gail Mathis, 17, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and has a white blanket, according to officers.

Mathis is 4'11" tall and weights about 107 lbs. She is white, has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Mathis might be in surrounding areas such as such as Jefferson, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.