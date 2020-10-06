HOUSTON — A Harrison County church leader who attended George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday in the Houston area says Floyd’s death has inspired a “global event.”

“(He’s) the man who woke up the world to injustice. (He’s) the man who woke up the world, who woke up a nation,” Bishop Rickey Moore, pastor of the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack and moderator of the State Line Missionary and Educational Association, said of Floyd.

Moore attended Floyd’s private funeral Tuesday in Pearland near Houston and spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally Monday that was held in the parking lot of Floyd’s former high school.

