Harrison County's oldest living World War 2 vet gets grand salute for service

Marshall Mayor Terri Brown officially declared Saturday Capt. Ernest E. Marshall Day to honor Harrison County's oldest living WWII veteran.

MARSHALL, Texas — A grand celebration fit for a hero was held Saturday as the city of Marshall and Harrison County honored 102-year-old Ernest E. Marshall as the county’s oldest living World War II veteran.

“The city of Marshall, Texas, is pleased to honor one of its own, Captain Ernest E. Marshall on such a momentous and special occasion,” Mayor Terri Brown said as she read a proclamation, declaring Aug. 22, 2020, as Capt. Ernest E. Marshall Day.

The event, chaired by the Harrison County Historical Museum, kicked off with a private media event at Memorial City Hall Performance Center. It was followed by a parade procession, led by the Patriot Guard and The Rusty Lug Nuts Car Club around the downtown square. The fanfare ended with a surprise fly over of the Commemorative Air Force Lone Star Wing’s PT-17 Stearman plane.