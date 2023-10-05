2 weeks later, Henderson continues to cleanup hailstorm damage

Tyler body shops said folks are traveling to Tyler to get those repairs done because shops in Henderson are so backed up.

HENDERSON, Texas — It’s been two weeks since the City of Henderson took a direct hit from a significant hail storm. While some of that damage has been repaired, a lot of folks are still dealing with their insurance company and the cost of repairs.

Body shops, like Burl's Collision Center, are just now starting to process damaged cars hit by hail. Owner, Burl Richards said it’ll be a long process until all of this gets fixed. He's seen almost 800 damaged cars since the hail storm hit.

"The following day, on a Friday, well over 100," Richards said. "A lot of the cars in this lot are what we call non-drivable. They’ve got sunroofs busted out of them and they actually have water damage."

Just like many other body shops, they’re just now starting to make those repairs since the insurance process is taking so long.

"That’s starting to happen now because of the estimates that have to be written, then you have to get the insurance estimation back, and order the parts," Richards said.

Angela Seiber's car was damaged by the hail, even though it was parked under a carport. She's going through the insurance process right now.

"Just turned the claim in. They called me with a claim number and I came to Burl's and I was able to get the adjuster to see my car," Seiber said.

She adds she’s thankful she had minor hail damage, but others aren't so lucky.

"Your average repair is going to be in the seven to eight thousand dollar range," Richards said.

Roofing companies have also been busy repairing roofs

"Anywhere from $13,000 to $45,000. Everywhere in between," said Jordan Grubb, account manager with Clean Cut Roofing.

Grubb said they’ve looked at about three dozen homes with damaged roofs in Henderson.



"Most of the time, you’re having craters, and impacts that are pretty severe on the shingles themselves. Anything that is metal is pretty much busted up," Grubb said.

Back at the body shop, Richards said they’re still seeing cars come in daily.

"We may add another 20 or 30 to that list today," Richards said.