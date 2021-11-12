Henderson Police confiscate over $28,000 of liquid Promethazine

Promethazine abuse is frequent in people struggling with coexisting addictions and is highly correlated with opioid abuse.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Henderson Police seized 35 bottles of liquid Promethazine during a traffic stop in October.

On October 9, 2021, a Henderson Police Officer pulled a vehicle over after witnessing a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the officer gained probable cause and searched the vehicle, resulting in the officer seizing 35 bottles of promethazine, totaling 672.525 fluid ounces.

Promethazine is typically used to treat allergy symptoms such as itching, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy or watery eyes. It can also be used as a sleep aid.

Promethazine abuse is frequent in patients struggling with coexisting addictions and is highly correlated with opioid abuse.

At street value, the department says, each bottle would sell for $800-$1,000.