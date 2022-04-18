Vehicle chase in Tyler lands 3 in hospital

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A crash following a police chase Sunday night in Tyler landed three people in the hospital.

According to the Tyler Police Dept. Public Information Officer Det. Andy Erbaugh, around 10 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Front St. The officer said the driver was possibly intoxicated.

Det. Erbaugh tells CBS19, the driver -- who also had a female passenger in the vehicle -- took off onto Palace St. and continued onto Highway 155 with police in tow. Officials say the suspect driver then crashed into another vehicle at the Walton Rd. intersection.

The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment, as well as the driver of the vehicle that was hit.

Charges are pending for the suspect driver.