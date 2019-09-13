LUFKIN, Texas — A Houston-area bank robbery suspect was killed Thursday night after Lufkin police say he led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to LPD, police attempted to stop a vehicle on Loop 287 at Old Moffett Road at about 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, who is believed to have robbed a Houston-area bank, drove onto U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches. Police say speeds reached over 100 mph.

Once the suspect reached the Woodland Hills Golf Course, the suspect wrecked the vehicle near the 12th hole. The suspect was killed on impact.

The case remains under investigation by Lufkin police and DPS.





