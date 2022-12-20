Keeping your pets safe from the cold is law

Amid the sub-freezing temperatures, here's how to keep your pets warm.

ATHENS, Texas — As we keep ourselves and our homes safe from the cold temperatures this week, let’s not overlook our furry friends.

Angel is like family to owner Kylie Neal, "she’s cuddly she’s sweet, she gives the cutest little kisses. I love her so much."

And it’s that love that Kylie has for Angel that this cute puppy is all dressed up for her walk.

"It’s dangerous out there and I don’t want to them freeze to death," Neal said.

As we expect sub freezing temperatures in east Texas later this week, our pets are of concern when keeping them safe and warm from the elements. A concern that is now law to provide adequate shelter to dogs and cats.

"The definition of adequate requires the animal to stay dry. It needs three sides and a roof, a floor. Out of the wind, out of the cold and out of the elements," said Deborah Dobbs, President of the SPCA of East Texas

Elements is something local shelters are also fighting against, like the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. Six weeks ago they were fighting mother nature’s wrath of a tornado and today they’re facing freezing temperatures.

"The tarps blew off immediately, said Monika Allen, Executive Director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. "So with the cold weather we’ve doubled the tarps and added heated lamps and that’s the plan to keep those guys warm in there."

And if your pet has to stay outside, Allen said to use hay for warmth. Another way to assist the shelter is by fostering.

"Anytime we can get a foster, to foster an animal even for a few days in this cold, would be a great, great help," Allen said.

Fostering them like family, "they’re like family, so why wouldn’t they be inside," Neal said.