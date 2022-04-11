Athens Animal Rescue Shelter in need of help with cleanup, pet fosters following severe storms

Thankfully, the animals are all safe, but the shelter did sustain some damage.

ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is asking the public for assistance after severe storms ripped through the area Friday evening.

According to the shelter, fencing and trees are gone; the shelter sign and three houses are down; and tarps around the outdoor kennels are gone.

"Our animals are safe, but much of our fencing, kennel coverings, sign, and trees are gone and the dogs are scared," the rescue said. "We need fosters to help take our scared dogs into their homes for a few weeks while our shelter repairs the damage."

Anyone who wants to help is welcome to go to the shelter at 8 a.m. Saturday to help hanging plastic back on the pavilion to keep the dogs warm. A lot of trees also need to be cut up, so anyone with a chainsaw would be a big help.

The shelter is asking if other rescues are available to tag pets to please contact them and they can arrange transport to help move some of the dogs.