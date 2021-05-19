Human remains found behind Longview motel

This investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after human remains were found behind a local motel.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a body found behind the Sunset Inn, located at 1383 W. Marshall Ave. after a tree clearing crew discovered human remains.

Officers located the scene, and called in detectives and physical evidence specialists to search the area.

The LPD says detectives found what appeared to be skeletal human remains that have been sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology for forensic and human identification.

This investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available