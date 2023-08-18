Hundreds of referees needed for upcoming North Texas middle and high school basketball seasons, NTBOA says

The organization says the shortage across Texas has left referees to officiate 60-100 games – which unfortunately – has affected quality and game experience.

DALLAS — The North Texas Basketball Officials Association is hoping to fill more than 600 positions for the upcoming high school and middle school basketball seasons, amid a state-wide referee shortage.

NTBOA serves more than 13,000 middle school and high school (boys and girls) UIL games every year. The organization says the shortage across Texas has left referees to officiate at least 60 to 100 games themselves, which has affected quality and game experience.

NTBOA says it’s aware of the fears that come with the job – being treated poorly, time constraints and fulltime jobs – but they are hoping to provide training and benefits to overcome those factors.

NTBOA is asking anyone interested in learning how to referee or has experience officiating to join its ranks by Oct. 1. The organization provides on-court training, opportunities to develop leadership skills and a chance to stay physically active.

As the passion for basketball grows across the state, NTBOA said it hopes to help “make a meaningful impact on the local basketball scene.”