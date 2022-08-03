x
Interim Smith County Pct. 2 constable: Steps taken to 'restore community trust'

Constable Scott created a mission, vision, and core values as a way for citizens to understand the deputies roles and function.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After legal woes plagued the Smith County Pct. constable's office this past year, interim Constable Shawn Scott says he has worked to rebuild public trust through three areas — professional standards, technology and operations.

Former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was found guilty in September of using his position to request sexual favors from a woman who was asking for supervised visitation with her child. He was sentenced to six months in the Smith County Jail, fined $4,000 and removed from office.

Scott, a retired law enforcement officer, has served as interim constable since Oct. 8.

