The closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways.

Signs will be visible to alert drivers of the planned closure. Drivers are also asked to proceed with caution and reduce speed within the area.