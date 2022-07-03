Jacksonville baseball team shows support for Ukraine at tournament

Our boys, like all of us, are following the conflict. I thought about what I could do as a person and baseball coach,” Washburn said.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Freedom isn’t free. That was part of the message Jacksonville High School head baseball coach Branson Washburn wanted to convey by having his team wear jerseys in the colors of the Ukraine flag and with its name on the back during a tournament Friday in Grand Saline.

Washburn said that as Russia continued to attack the eastern European country and the conflict worsened, he felt the need to show support for Ukraine.

“Our boys, like all of us, are following the conflict. I thought about what I could do as a person and baseball coach,” Washburn said. “Honestly, it's a pretty helpless feeling, but I decided to have some jerseys made that are in Ukraine colors and say Ukraine on the back where a last name would go.”