State Rep. Jay Dean explains vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

LONGVIEW, Texas — State Rep. Jay Dean says his vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton came after a "tremendous amount of time" consulting with legal counsel.

The Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 on Saturday to impeach Paxton. The decision came after members of the House General Investigating Committee revealed articles describing "a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions that include bribery, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice," according to The Texas Tribune.