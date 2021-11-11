Keep Tyler Beautiful schedules community recycling event Saturday

Residents are encouraged to grab paper, plastics and batteries and drop them off 8 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 481 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is celebrating America Recycles Day on Saturday by hosting a community collection event.

Residents are encouraged to grab paper, plastics and batteries and drop them off 8 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 481 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.

This event is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful to encourage recycling and help communities spotlight their programs by focusing on how and what to recycle, according to the city.