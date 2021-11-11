Keep Tyler Beautiful schedules community recycling event Saturday

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is celebrating America Recycles Day on Saturday by hosting a community collection event.
Residents are encouraged to grab paper, plastics and batteries and drop them off 8 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 481 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.
This event is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful to encourage recycling and help communities spotlight their programs by focusing on how and what to recycle, according to the city.
Special services will be provided by Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co. and Interstate Batteries, according to the city.