WHITEHOUSE, Texas — After 56 years, Kidd Jones in Whitehouse will sell its business to 7-Eleven, Vice President Kidd Jones announced Thursday.

Jones said all employees will remain at their current stories.

Jones released the following statement on Facebook:

To all of our friends, family, customers, and partners,

Today is a day we never thought we would see. Today, after 56 years of joyfully serving East Texas, Kidd Jones will be changing ownership to 7-11, operated by Monfort Companies.

I will be the first to tell you that we could not have picked a better company to carry the torch. The Monfort team members are down to Earth, kind hearted, and family oriented people. So, though it saddens us to walk away, we are proud to know that we are leaving it in good hands.

Though the ownership has changed, the employees at the stores will remain, so the same faces you have grown to love will still be the bright and beautiful people that we have considered family for many years.

We want to thank everyone for the loyalty throughout the years. We could not have accomplished what we have done without loyalty from East Texans and without the sheer commitment of our amazing staff. We hope you continue to show your loyalty to the stores, and we know they will earn it.

My grandfather started everything back in 1964, and I know he is looking down proud of what he built, and proud of what we grew it into, but understanding that when it is time, it is time.

Thank you for all of the memories and experiences!

We love and will always love our Kidd Jones family, friends, customers, and partners.

On behalf of my father, Luster Kidd, and myself, thank you for everything,