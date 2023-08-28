Kilgore college student receives 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship

Scholars are encouraged to participate in programs based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College student Annabelle Phillips, of Hallsville, is one of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members who was named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members lower their educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.

Scholars are encouraged to participate in programs based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

A panel of judges selected this year’s recipients from nearly 1,100 applicants.

A total of $213,000 will be awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 for veterans or active members of the United States military.

The remaining amount supports to the Phi Theta Kappa foundation, which provides multiple Global Leaders of Promise scholarships for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.