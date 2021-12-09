Kilgore ISD: Former student arrested after found with toy gun at high school

The information came the day after officials at Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School sent an all-call to parents about a “potential threat.”

KILGORE, Texas — Police made an arrest today at Kilgore High School after they say the former student had a toy gun on campus.

Kilgore ISD spokeswoman Leah Gorman said in a statement released early this afternoon that a former student was arrested and removed from campus after being “found on the high school campus in possession of a toy gun today.”

“Thank you to parents and student who were quick to notify administrators of information they received regarding this individual,” the statement said. “The information they provided helped to keep our students and staff safe.”

