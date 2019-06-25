KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore’s Steve Torrence, who made drag racing history last year when he swept the six races comprising the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship, is among four finalists for the Best Driver award to be presented Wednesday, July 10, during the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater.

The 36-year-old Texan will be in select company. The other nominees are 2017 Best Driver ESPY winner Lewis Hamilton from Formula 1, 2016 Best Driver ESPY recipient Kyle Busch from NASCAR and five-time ESPY nominee Scott Dixon from IndyCar.

“I am honored to represent the NHRA and drag racing as a Best Driver ESPY nominee,” Torrence said, “especially since I’m in such select company with Formula 1, Indy Car and NASCAR drivers. It’s just a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Capco boys who put a great car under me every week.”

To vote for Torrence, click here.

