A tip line for information on Lauren Thompson's disappearance has been opened by her family.

All tips will be forwarded to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers. A $10,000 reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of all persons responsible for Thompson's disappearance.

The tip line call be called toll free at (888) 411-4491. Anonymous voicemails and texts are allowed.

