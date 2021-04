Jared Anthony Freelen, 25, entered in a guilty plea for murder.

LINDALE, Texas — A Lindale man will spend 30 years in prison for his involvement in a Longview robbery and the 2019 death of a Tyler man.

Jared Anthony Freelen, 25, entered in a guilty plea for murder in the 188th District Court in Gregg County, according to online judicial records.

Freelen and Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, also of Lindale, were arrested last year in connection with the death of Ladarius Breon Bell.