TYLER — If you don't feel like fixing a huge feast for Thanksgiving, you're in luck!

Multiple East Texas restaurants will do the cooking for you on Thursday.

Below is a list of local eateries that will be open for your dining pleasure this Thanksgiving Day:

Applebee's

5502 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Circle M Crawfish

11AM-9:30PM (Bar will be open for patrons to watch football)

14449 TX 155

Big Sandy, Texas

Coyote Sam's

11AM-3PM

5424 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler, Texas

Cracker Barrel

6AM-10PM

13821 U.S. Highway 69 North

Tyler, Texas

Denny's

Open 24 hours

All locations

El Charro on the Ridge

10:30AM-7PM

6899 Oak Hill Boulevard

Tyler, Texas

Golden Corral

10AM-4PM

5603 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Happy's Fish House

6:30AM-9:30PM

2202 East 5th Street

Tyler, Texas

IHOP

Open 24 hours

All locations

La Madeleine

6AM-12PM

419 West Southwest Loop 323

Tyler, Texas

Loggins

10:30AM-2PM

137 South Glenwood Boulevard

Tyler, Texas

Luby's

10AM-8PM

All locations

Mercado's/Posado's

10:30AM-10PM

All locations

Petty's Steak & Catfish

6AM-2PM

309 North Main Street

Lindale, Texas

Saltrgrass Steak House

11AM-4PM

7214 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Sweet Sue's

6AM-3PM

3350 South Southwest Loop 323

Tyler, Texas

Texas de Brazil

11AM-9:30PM

2376 Dueling Oaks Drive, Suite 100

Tyler, Texas

Traditions

10AM-2PM

6205 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

If you know of any other restaurants in the East Texas area that will be open on Thanksgiving, send an e-mail to news@cbs19.tv.

