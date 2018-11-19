TYLER — If you don't feel like fixing a huge feast for Thanksgiving, you're in luck!
Multiple East Texas restaurants will do the cooking for you on Thursday.
Below is a list of local eateries that will be open for your dining pleasure this Thanksgiving Day:
Applebee's
5502 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Circle M Crawfish
11AM-9:30PM (Bar will be open for patrons to watch football)
14449 TX 155
Big Sandy, Texas
Coyote Sam's
11AM-3PM
5424 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, Texas
Cracker Barrel
6AM-10PM
13821 U.S. Highway 69 North
Tyler, Texas
Denny's
Open 24 hours
All locations
El Charro on the Ridge
10:30AM-7PM
6899 Oak Hill Boulevard
Tyler, Texas
Golden Corral
10AM-4PM
5603 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Happy's Fish House
6:30AM-9:30PM
2202 East 5th Street
Tyler, Texas
IHOP
Open 24 hours
All locations
La Madeleine
6AM-12PM
419 West Southwest Loop 323
Tyler, Texas
Loggins
10:30AM-2PM
137 South Glenwood Boulevard
Tyler, Texas
Luby's
10AM-8PM
All locations
Mercado's/Posado's
10:30AM-10PM
All locations
Petty's Steak & Catfish
6AM-2PM
309 North Main Street
Lindale, Texas
Saltrgrass Steak House
11AM-4PM
7214 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Sweet Sue's
6AM-3PM
3350 South Southwest Loop 323
Tyler, Texas
Texas de Brazil
11AM-9:30PM
2376 Dueling Oaks Drive, Suite 100
Tyler, Texas
Traditions
10AM-2PM
6205 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
If you know of any other restaurants in the East Texas area that will be open on Thanksgiving, send an e-mail to news@cbs19.tv.