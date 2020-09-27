Longview-area counties not hurting for poll workers despite COVID-19

Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said Friday that it’s surprising that her office has not had any issues recruiting workers amid the pandemic.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Although elections officials across the country have voiced concerns about a shortage of poll workers ahead of November’s general election, that’s not the case in the Longview area.

Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said Friday that it’s surprising that her office has not had any issues recruiting workers amid the pandemic.

Elections are commonly staffed by older workers, a demographic that is especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.