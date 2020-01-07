Longview man, 2 others face new charges in motorcyclist's death

All three remain are being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2.5 million bond each, according to jail records.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man and two Waco-area men who originally were charged with murder in the shooting death of a motorcyclist in May have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime.

Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler was found shot to death May 2 in the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill after multiple shots were fired at his motorcycle while he was chased by a truck, according to police.

Jose Antonio Valenzuela, 31, of Longview, Jeffery Ryan Griffin, 30, of Hewitt, and Joshua Ray Tibbits, 29, of Waco no longer are charged with murder but were indicted June 9 on organized crime charges in connection with the death. All three remain are being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2.5 million bond each, according to jail records.