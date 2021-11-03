Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child over a period of years.
Kevin Wayne Ahart, 21, was sentenced this week by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles after he pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a child continuous-victim younger than 14. The charge includes two or more acts of sex abuse, including indecency with a child and several counts of aggravated sexual assault.
The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office reported Ahart will be required to serve the 25 years day for day.
