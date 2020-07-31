Longview refrigeration company plans $4.5M investment, new jobs

LEDCO directors on Thursday approved a $400,000 incentive for KeepRite Refrigeration that would be paid over three years as the company meets certain benchmarks: $100,000 in the first year contingent on the addition of five full-time jobs and an investment of at least $100,000 in equipment and improvements to its Longview facility; $150,000 in the second year depending on the addition of five full-time jobs and a capital investment of at least $4 million; and $150,000 the third year contingent upon the addition of five jobs and an investment of at least $400,000 in equipment and improvements.