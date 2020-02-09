Longview resident wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket

The ticket was purchased at All In Investments LLC, located at 4532 U.S. Highway 259, in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Play.

The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

Premier Play offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.26, including break-even prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $65 billion in prizes to lottery players.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $25.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $140 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.