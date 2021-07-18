Lufkin Police investigating shooting death of woman

The woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting death of a woman.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle at 5:10 a.m. on a report of a female gunshot victim.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and located the woman inside her bedroom. They transported her by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.