MABANK, Texas — The Mabank Police Department released new details on the shooting a Kemp police sergeant.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a domestic disturbance at 3:46 p.m. at 1436 South Dink St.

According to the Mabank Police Department, officers were told Arturo Cantero Languanas had threatened to shoot his wife.

By the time police responded to the scene, Languanas had retreated to the attic of his apartment.

Officers from the Mabank and Kemp police departments began to search the residence. Police say Languanas fired his weapon at police, striking a Kemp police officer.

After a standoff that lasted for several hours, Languanas was taken into custody at about 12:30 a.m. Languanas was also shot in the incident and was taken into the hospital.