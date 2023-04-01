Longview man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns and more than $140,000 in cash found in home

Devarious Craig was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after a search warrant led to the finding of a large amount of drugs, weapons and cash.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, officials executed the warrant at 112 Circle Club Ln. in Longview,

As Joint Task Force detectives began their investigation, they say they learned narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club address.

Upon further Investigation, they learned the residence was owned by Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview.

Craig was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million.

Seized contraband includes:

3,706 grams of cocaine

934 grams of methamphetamine

80 grams of crack-cocaine

1,500 grams of Xanax

538 grams of hydrocodone

538 grams of oxycodone

334 grams of Adderall

968 grams of THC edibles

4,670 grams of promethazine with codeine

17,864 grams of promethazine

3 pounds of marijuana

52 grams of THC vape cartridges

$142,600 in United States currency

10 firearms