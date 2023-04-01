Longview man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns and more than $140,000 in cash found in home

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after a search warrant led to the finding of a large amount of drugs, weapons and cash.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, officials executed the warrant at 112 Circle Club Ln. in Longview,
As Joint Task Force detectives began their investigation, they say they learned narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club address.
Upon further Investigation, they learned the residence was owned by Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview.
Craig was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million.
Seized contraband includes:
- 3,706 grams of cocaine
- 934 grams of methamphetamine
- 80 grams of crack-cocaine
- 1,500 grams of Xanax
- 538 grams of hydrocodone
- 538 grams of oxycodone
- 334 grams of Adderall
- 968 grams of THC edibles
- 4,670 grams of promethazine with codeine
- 17,864 grams of promethazine
- 3 pounds of marijuana
- 52 grams of THC vape cartridges
- $142,600 in United States currency
- 10 firearms
“I cannot give enough credit to the officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County," said Sheriff BJ Fletcher. "This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities and I appreciate what they do."