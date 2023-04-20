Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Longview shooting

x
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting during which a man was seriously injured.

According to the LPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of S. 13th Street.  

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

Officials say this is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to call the LPD at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

