Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting during which a man was seriously injured.
According to the LPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of S. 13th Street.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to call the LPD at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.