Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting during which a man was seriously injured.

According to the LPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of S. 13th Street.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.