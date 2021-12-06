East Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sexual assault

Officials say the victim was 7-years-old at the time of the crimes which occurred between March - May 2020.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County man will spend the next 50 years behind bars after pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual assault.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Paul Price, 48, entered the plea on Monday and received his sentence shortly after.

Officials say the victim was 7-years-old at the time of the crimes which occurred between March - May 2020.

If parole is ever granted, Price must register as a sex offender for life.