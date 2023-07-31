Man sentenced to life in prison for heinous torture, drugging and sexual assault of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

The story below contains details that may be considered graphic in nature.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A California man has been sentenced to prison for horrific crimes against a toddler.

On July 27, Jeremy Wilson, 30, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the torture and aggravated sexual assault of a 2-year-old. boy.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, in February 2020, deputies responded to a call regarding the attack on a 2-year-old in the Foresthill area. Officials say the child had been was tortured, beaten, drugged and sexually assaulted with an unknown object in his home. The boy was found by his mother who rushed him to the hospital. The boy also had more than 12 fresh bite marks, extreme bruising and swelling all over his mouth and face. He also had bruising and lacerations to his private areas.

Officials say they determined the suspect was Wilson, the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother and arrested him for the heinous crimes.

“This crime was particularly heinous. The defendant took out his frustrations with the child’s mother on her toddler in the middle of the night," Supervising Deputy District Attorney Kalin Everett said. "The victim had bruising, including bite marks, from the top of his head to the tops of his feet, and on every body part in between. This assault was intended to be cruel and to cause the child pain. The attack was an exceptionally depraved crime, one of the worst crimes this county has ever seen. It is irredeemable by society's standards, as well as by the rule of law. Wilson is now where he belongs, in prison for the rest of his life where he can never hurt another child ever again.”