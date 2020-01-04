LUFKIN, Texas — A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Lufkin.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on Williams Street near O'Quinn.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the victim was walking down the street when he heard a vehicle behind him. He saw a passenger in the back seat wielding a gun as the vehicle passed him.

The man instinctively put his hand up to shield himself and was shot in the hand.

The vehicle drove off and the man ran away from the scene. The victim called his girlfriend, who took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was not able to give a description of the suspects, though he said the vehicle was possibly a red Honda.