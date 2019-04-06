MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated robbery that happened at a Whataburger in Marshall.

According to Crime Stoppers, the aggravated robbery happened on May 26, at a Whataburger on 2406 East End Blvd South.

If you have any information about this crime or the subject's identity in this video, contact Sgt. Pacheco at 903-935-4543.

If you wish to remain anonymous and potentially collect a reward for your information, contact Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.