'It was terrible' | Astroworld Festival attendees recall deadly night at makeshift memorial

One concertgoer said he was actually scared at times because the crowd was so rowdy.

HOUSTON — There were several growing memorials spotted Saturday outside of the venue where the Astroworld Festival was held on Friday night.

People showed up to pay their respects to those who were killed and injured.

Eight people died and more than 20 were hospitalized. Officials said hundreds were treated for injuries at NRG Park during the festival.

Makeshift memorials were seen along Westridge Street near Kirby Drive.

People from all over have written condolences.

"RIP to all of the ragers," one note said.

Some brought flowers and all of them had stories about what happened during Travis Scott's performance on Friday night.

An 18-year-old from Toronto said he was having a blast until the crowd started getting a little too chaotic. That's when he said he heard and saw some things that he'll never forget.

“I understand people are there to rage, but sometimes it goes too far. Like, I saw people getting thrown around. I saw people getting hurt in there. It was terrible," Ryan Boal said. "I was a little scared at times, you know? Like, this was my first concert. It was a really strange experience to tell you the truth, really strange.”

Some said they had to get out of the densest part of the crowd in order to feel safe. Others said they didn't even know the severity of what happened until Saturday morning.

Boal said he wasn't expecting the experience he went through.

“I look over to my right and there’s a dude on a stretcher, limp, getting carried out," Boal said.

Festivalgoers returned to the site Saturday, some still wearing the wristbands that got them into the gates a day before. They left flowers and other remembrances for those hurt and killed.

“Having a good time is not supposed to end up like this ... not at all,” Elias McCray said. “It was terrible.”

McCray and fellow New Yorkers Tyler Amado and Rayvon Gayle recalled a sense of dread as they got swept up in the rush of an uncontrollable crowd.

“I can’t push up. I can’t push back. Everyone’s trying to leave. Everyone’s trying to move forward. So, it’s literally ... I can’t do anything,” Gayle said.

Like many others, they said they felt terrible for the families now living with sudden loss.

“He (the Memorial High School student who died) probably just thought, 'Alright, I’m going to go to the festival to see my favorite artist, and the next thing, you know, everyone’s just stomping on him like trampling him. It’s sad, sad to think about,” Amado said.

It's an experience that will be forever marred by tragedy.

“All day I felt so off-balance 'cause I just think, like, I was next to some of those people, like, some of those people came here for the same reasons I came here and they never went home,” Boal said.