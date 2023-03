Three 9-year-olds, along with three adults, were killed after police say they were shot by Audrey Hale, 28.

TYLER, Texas — Questions still remain Tuesday morning as a Nashville private school community grieves following a deadly shooting on Monday.

After yet another mass shooting at a U.S. school, what are Texas lawmakers proposing to keep students and staff safe?