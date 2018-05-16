Mr. Gatti’s Pizza plans to open a Tyler location in late summer.

The family-friendly restaurant will be located in the French Quarter Shopping Center at 4526 S. Broadway Ave., according to a news release about it.

The new Mr. Gatti’s location will serve as a center for family entertainment. In addition to the traditional Mr. Gatti’s pizza buffet and other menu favorites, the restaurant will feature a family entertainment center with more than 50 games. There also will be separate rooms for private events and birthday parties.

“I’m excited to bring Mr. Gatti’s to Tyler as I grew up going to Mr. Gatti’s in my hometown and now I want a safe, fun place for my own children to hang out,” franchisee Lamar Wedell said. “We will also use the restaurant to help the local community with plans to work with foster children and children with autism in the area, along with other charities and organizations here in Tyler.”

Tyler will be Mr. Gatti’s second opening of the year, and part of an aggressive growth trajectory. The brand projects to open 100 new locations by 2022.

