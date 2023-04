According to DPS, the four-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 69 S. and FM 1215, also known as Walnut Hill Dr., in Flint.

FLINT, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Injuries have been reported.