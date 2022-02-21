Nacogdoches ISD returns to regular schedule after investigation into social media threat

On Monday morning, the Nacogdoches ISD Police Dept. investigated a threat made via Snapchat. The campus was placed on a "hold," meaning access to the school was limited while classes continued.

"The district continues to look into the threatening remark made this morning on social media, but there is no threat at the school. We want to thank NHS parents for their support while we worked through this," NISD said on its Facebook page. "Our No. 1 priority at NHS and Nacogdoches ISD remains the safety of our students and staff."