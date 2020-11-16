NEAR ME: Christmas lights in East Texas

So, where can you see Christmas lights around the Piney Woods? Well, have no fear, we've got you covered!

TYLER, Texas — It's that time of year — when the air gets cooler and twinkling lights adorn homes and businesses across East Texas.

So, where can you see Christmas lights around the Piney Woods? Well, have no fear, we've got you covered!

All you have to do is visit the NEAR ME section on the CBS19 mobile app:

1) Download the FREE CBS19 mobile app. Tap here if you're an iOS user and tap here if you're an Android user.

2) Open the app and tap the NEAR ME icon on the bottom right corner of the screen.

3) When the NEAR ME section pops up, zoom in and look for Christmas lights sites around the region.

So, if you're out and about and see some Christmas lights worth sharing, text a picture and the address to CBS19 at (903) 600-2600 and we'll add them to our interactive NEAR ME map!

MORE FEATURES ON THE CBS19 MOBILE APP

Local and Breaking News:

Receive real-time notifications for breaking news

Read the latest news as it happens in your area

Explore exclusive, investigative stories

Browse photos, news clips and raw video

Live Video:

Away from your TV? Watch live, on-air newscasts right on your device

Personalization:

Discover and dive into topics that matter to you

Favorite topics to receive personalized updates

Customize alerts based on your exact location

More: