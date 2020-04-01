LONGVIEW, Texas — A new state law is tripling the cost of short-term parking citations in Longview.

Senate Bill 346 isn't just affecting Longview. It's raising fines across the state.

"The State of Texas has implemented a new fee which is $14 on any Class C misdemeanors. That impacts a lot of things but in particular, you're going to notice it on a lot really inexpensive fees like parking citation," said Shawn Hara, City Spokesman for Longview.

Longview is taking extra steps to make sure their citizens are informed because much of their downtown parking is designated as two-hour parking only.

Violating this two-hour parking time limit is just one example of a Class C misdemeanor.

"Any kind of traffic violation, pedestrian violation, parking violation, any of those kinds of things, this extra $14 is being applied," said Hara.

Before December 1, the two-hour parking limit violation was a fine of $7. That same citation has now increased to $21.

For information, you may call the Longview Municipal Court at (903) 237-1186.