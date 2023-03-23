TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park on April 15, at 1 p.m.
Noble E. Young Park is located at 3081 Towne Park Drive.
The new features at Noble E. Young include:
- New restrooms and new art mural
- New parking lot and location
- New 1-mile long, 8-foot-wide walking trail
- New picnic tables and benches
- New pavilion
- New children's bike park
- New outdoor gym
Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program.