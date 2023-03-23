x
Noble E. Young park to host grand opening April 15

Noble E. Young Park is located at 3081 Towne Park Drive.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park on April 15, at 1 p.m.

The new features at Noble E. Young include:

  • New restrooms and new art mural
  • New parking lot and location
  • New 1-mile long, 8-foot-wide walking trail
  • New picnic tables and benches
  • New pavilion
  • New children's bike park
  • New outdoor gym

Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program.

