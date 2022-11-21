Gladewater officers honored after saving man who reportedly overdosed in grocery store bathroom

The City of Gladewater honored the officers with the lifesaving bar,

GLADEWATER, Texas — Two Gladewater police officers were honored for their lifesaving actions after a man reportedly overdosed in the bathroom of a local store.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 6:30 p.m. Officer J. Arteaga and Sgt. J. Smith were called to the Brookshire's, located at 1300 E. Broadway in Gladewater, on reports of an unconscious man in the restroom.

When police arrived on scene, they said all signs pointed to a heroin overdose, due to the man's blue skin, lack of oxygen and aspirations. Sgt. Smith asked other officers responding for NARCAN, but no other unit had it.

The Gladewater Police Dept. says while Sgt. Smith went to get the NARCAN out of his unit, Officer Arteaga went into the restroom and started chest compressions.

When Sgt. Smith returned with the NARCAN, he administered it to the man. After a few minutes, police say the man began breathing easier and regained his color. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"If not for the training and experience of Sgt. J. Smith and Officer J. Arteaga and their collective, fast thinking and team effort, it was apparent to all that the subject would have most likely died as a result of a drug overdose." the GPD said.