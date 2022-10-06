Officials: Angelina County inmate missing after walking away from jail

He was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt and black and white striped uniform pants.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a jail inmate who they say walked away from the jail while serving as a trusty Thursday night.

Inmate James Tad Wheeler, Jr., 36, was on work detail when he walked away from the jail. He is white, approximately 6' tall and 180 pounds and he has sandy blond or light brown hair, the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt and black and white striped uniform pants.

Wheeler is in the jail for charges of multiple felony thefts, multiple burglaries, engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.