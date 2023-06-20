Officials speak on lineman's death in Harrison County

"It's tragic when they come down here to East Texas to help us out and then lose one of their own. It's a sad situation," officials said.

MARSHALL, Texas — With excessive heat beaming down on East Texas it’s becoming more difficult every day for the linemen working to restore power. Tragically, officials announced that on Monday one lineman in Harrison County has died after a long day of working in this heat.

"It's all still under investigation right now due to the privacy of the family," said Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt. "For that reason we're not releasing his name at this time."

As of Tuesday, East Texas had its second consecutive day of recording a heat index of 110 degrees. The humidity on top of the high temperatures makes staying hydrated a crucial part of working outside.

Oswalt gave details about the deceased lineman saying that he worked for Appalachian Power which it a part of the company American Electric Power (AEP).

"In the preliminary parts he got overheated at work and they returned him to his hotel," Oswalt said. "Got him a cold shower and got him cooled down. Apparently he was up talking with his coworkers and stated he was fine."

Officials said his roommate went to check on him and found the lineman in his room on the floor unresponsive. First responders were called and performed life saving measures but to no avail.

In a statement from AEP the company said the lineman was in this area to assist with storm restoration. They said in a quote, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues.”

Oswalt said he and his team are sending their prayers and condolences to the employee's family and all the linemen currently working outside.

"It's tragic when they come down here to East Texas to help us out and then lose one of their own," Oswalt said. "It's a sad situation."

CBS19 reached out to local hospital networks UT Health and Christus Health about heat related emergencies. UT Health said between last Friday to Monday they’ve responded to 23 heat-related calls. While Christus Health said they’ve recorded 23 heat-related emergencies in the past 48 hours.

As for the lineman’s cause of death, officials are waiting for final details from an autopsy report.