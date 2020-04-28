HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured during a Monday night shooting in Harrison County.

According to the HCSO, deputies responded to welfare check around 11:35 p.m. on Jackson Arm Road.

When officials arrived at the location, they knocked on the door and heard someone inside the residence yelling for help.

A deputy went into the and found two gunshot victims, a 79-year-woman and a 64-year-old man. The HCSO says the man was alert enough to explain to the deputy the alleged shooter was still in the residence and identified him as Carl Dunn, 53, of Karnack.

Deputies began a search for the Dunn inside the residence. The suspect was located under a bed and appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody.

The HCSO says Dunn lived at the residence and is the is the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other.

Dunn was booked into the Harrison County Hail on two counts of aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon.

Both victims were flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.